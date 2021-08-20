SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a senior pastor to lead its congregation. Application packets will be accepted until Sept. 17. Send information to State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, attn: Search Committee or email StateStreetpulpit@gmail.com. Sister Martha Amerson is the chairperson.
Rockfield First Baptist Church will have its 151st annual homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nathaniel Peyton and Mount Olla Baptist Church of Smiths Grove will be the guests. Those attending may join in on the fashion day attire. Men may wear suspenders and ladies may wear hats. Lunch will be served to-go after the morning service due to COVID-19 guidelines. The Rev. Brian K. Smith is pastor.
