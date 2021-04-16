SPECIAL SERVICES
Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave., will have revival at 7 p.m. April 19-21. Elder Jason Stotler of Detroit will be the evangelist.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
