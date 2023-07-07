Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have its 131st church anniversary and homecoming at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Phillip Suber and First Baptist Church of Elkton will be the guests. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
The Learning Academy of the 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church will randomly give out gift cards at Kroger on the bypass beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday as their Faith in Action project.
Taylor Chapel AME Church will have Women’s Day at 3 p.m. July 16. Dr. Martha Sales will be the speaker and the Rev. Nerica Bowles will be the soloist. Women should wear pastel colors. Co-chairs are Marsha Ingram and Wathetta Buford. The Rev. Philip Johnson is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., will have vacation Bible school from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 11-13 for ages 4-16. The Rev. Dr. Kortney Warren is pastor.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship will have a gospel music gathering at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sluggos Restaurant in Centertown. K.E.G.M.F will also have a gospel music jubilee at 11:30 a.m. July 15 at New Assembly Church in Hartford. Featured singers include New Assembly Singers, Morris Dickson, Heartsong Ministries, True Song Ministries and others.
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. July 23 for homecoming services at Elk Lick Baptist Church on Green Ridge-Spa Road off Hwy. 106 in Lewisburg; and at 1 p.m. July 30 at Cornersville First Baptist Church. The church is in Cornersville, Tenn., at 2966 Pulaski Hwy.
Leonard Oak General Baptist Church in Morgantown will have a gospel singing at 7 p.m. July 15 with guest singers the Dusty Road Boys. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road, will host Kevin Spencer, original member of the Spencers, at 6 p.m. July 15.