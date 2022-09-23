Miracle Kids began Monday at 800 Beauty Ave. The program provides an alternative after-school environment that’s Christ-centered and fun. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will have homecoming Oct. 9. Music will be by Justin Cole. Preaching will be at 9:30 a.m. Singing will be at 10:30 a.m. A potluck meal will follow.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
The James Turner Gospel Music Fest will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St. Turner was a fan of gospel music and sang more than 60 years before his passing. All singers are invited to share in this special occasion. Lunch will be served. The event is sponsored by Pastors Thomas and Tracy Wright. For more information, call 270-938-5836.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship Gospel Music Jubilee will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at New Assembly Church in Hartford.