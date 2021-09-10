SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a senior pastor to lead its congregation. Application packets will be accepted until Sept. 17. Send information to State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, attn: Search Committee or email StateStreetpulpit@gmail.com. Sister Martha Amerson is the chairperson.
The Rev. Ford Husky and Powerhouse Ministries will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker Sunday for Marriah Grove Baptist Church’s 207th homecoming/church anniversary in Adairville. No lunch will be served. The Rev. Colby Barnett is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday at Carve Rock Baptist Church for homecoming services. The church is 4.5 miles south of Morgantown on Ky. 79.
Join the Sneed Family at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 for a sing-a-long at the Cave City Convention Center outdoor pavilion. Bring instruments and join the house band for a fellowship of old hymns. There is no admission charge.
