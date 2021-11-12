SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Christ United Methodist Women will have a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road. There will be craft booths, a bake sale and Grandma’s Attic. Proceeds will benefit missions. Masks may be required.
Auburn Baptist Church will have homecoming at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Brown Family will sing, followed by a regular worship service. A fellowship meal will be served. David Daugherty is pastor.
United Calvary Baptist Church, 109 Brookwood Lane, will have revival Nov. 17-21. Times are 7 p.m. weeknights and 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Bro. Derek Isenberg will be the evangelist.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burger King in Beaver Dam, just off U.S. 231. For more information, call 270-969-8706.
Southside Baptist Church, 557 Memphis Junction Road, will host the Stillwater Quartet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21. Soups will be served after the singing.