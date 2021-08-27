SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a senior pastor to lead its congregation. Application packets will be accepted until Sept. 17. Send information to State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101, attn: Search Committee or email StateStreetpulpit@gmail.com. Sister Martha Amerson is the chairperson.
Gloryland Gospel Church, 1716 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville, will have homecoming services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Spencer will be the special guest singer. Lunch will be served. For more information, call Pastor Chris Calvert at 270-622-9351.
Gospel Fest Camp Meetin’ will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 at Cave City Convention Center. Pastor Tim Hill, overseer of Cleveland Church of God, will bring the message. Voices of Lee from Lee University will perform, along with the Sneed Family and Tony Gore. There is no admission charge.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at Carve Rock Baptist Church for homecoming services. The church is 4.5 miles south of Morgantown on Ky. 79.
The Sneed Family will host a Gospel Fest worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at Cave City Convention Center. Singing will be the Sneed Family, The Segos, Next Generation and Tony Gore. A free talent concert will begin at noon. For talent entry information, visit gospelfest.co.
Join the Sneed Family at 8 p.m. Sept. 21 for a sing-a-long at the Cave City Convention Center outdoor pavilion. Bring instruments and join the house band for a fellowship of old hymns. There is no admission charge.
