SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
Rockfield Baptist Church will have its 151st church anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Fredrick Hill of New Birth Baptist Church will be the guest. Lunch to-go will be served after the morning service.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Primitive Quartet will sing Friday at the Cave City Convention Center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Singing will begin at 6 p.m. No tickets will be sold. A love offering will be received at the door.