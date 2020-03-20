SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., has suspended morning Sunday services and all weekly activities until further notice. A modified Sunday service will be streamed at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a lead pastor. Interested candidates should contact the office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday or Friday to get requirements and documents to be submitted with resume. The deadline to submit is May 4 to Pulpit Search Committee, State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. For more information, call 270-843-8016, visit statestreetbaptistchurch.org or email statestreetbc@insightbb.com.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Usher Day at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Travis Hoosier Sr. of Bella Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Springfield, Tenn., will be the guest speaker. The Rev. Frederick Hill Sr. is pastor.
The Baptist Women’s Missionary Convention of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky Annual Women in White service that was scheduled for April 3 at State Street Baptist Church has been canceled.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Whites Chapel Methodist Church will have its 5th Sunday Community Congregational Singing at 6 p.m. March 29. Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m. Groups include Beech Grove General Baptist Church, Cassidy Community Church, Friendship Community Church, Grace Free Will Baptist Church, Martha’s Chapel General Baptist Church, Mount Lebanon Missionary Church, Mount Union General Baptist Church, New Hope Full Gospel Church, Old Liberty General Baptist Church and Whites Chapel Methodist Church.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
