SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will have its annual Gospel Explosion at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Leap for Joy.” St. Luke 1:41-44. Frederick Hill is pastor and Minister Estella Hill is first lady.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Dine-in, carry-out or delivery will be available. Call 270-842-4911 for orders. The church is at 1035 Kenton St. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s 29th pastoral anniversary Sunday. The Rev. Damon Byrd, pastor of Summer Shade Baptist Church, will be the morning guest speaker. The Rev. Charles Fishback is pastor.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
