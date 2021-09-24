SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
The Rev. Shauen Trump, regional director of African missions for the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Trump will teach Bible class at 4 p.m. and preach at 5 p.m. at the Smiths Grove site of Holy Trinity, 427 College St. On Sunday, Trump will preach at the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services, teaching Bible class during the 9:15 a.m. hour. Trump has served in Africa, along with his wife, Krista, for more than a decade. His work involves travel through much of the African continent, supervising missionaries and furthering community Christian outreach by the African churches. The Trumps are raising a family of five children. More information can be found at lcms.org/trump.
A coronavirus candlelight vigil will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Cornerview Community Church at Louisville and Kelly roads. Pastor Darren Bush and Bishop Thomas Murrell are host pastors.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday at Union Chapel General Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., for homecoming.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.