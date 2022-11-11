MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, Hwy. 1083 in Morgantown, will have its annual Country Ham Breakfast and Christmas Bake Sale, sponsored by United Women in Faith, from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The sale will include homemade cakes, pies, cookies and breads. All proceeds will go to missions.
State Street United Methodist Church will have its annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 1101 State St. Lunch will be served beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $9 and include lasagna, salad, bread, tea and a slice of homemade pie. Takeout is available. The money raised will fund mission work supported by SSUMC’s United Methodist Women. For more information, call the church at (270) 842-8171.
SPECIAL MUSIC
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a musician. Skilled piano keyboard players/organists who wish to be a part of the weekly worship service may apply by sending a video clip and/or resume to pastork.ssbc@gmail.com. Musicians should attend a minimum of two rehearsals a week and have the ability to work with multiple choirs. Salary depends on experience and education.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burger King in Beaver Dam just off of Hwy. 231. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.