Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at Drake will celebrate its homecoming, “A Tradition of 120 Years,” on May 1. This is a special year for the church located on Ky. 622 in Warren County. The church was established in that location in 1902 and remains there today. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the Rev. Willa Fae Williams of Louisville as the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided following the service. The Childress Family will sing at 1 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Additional information can be found at facebook.com/whiteschapelunitedmethodist.
Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St., will have revival beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 18. For more information, contact Pastor Thomas Wright at 270-938-5836.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza.
The “2022 Something Good Is About To Happen Tour” will be at 7 p.m. April 22 at Hillvue Heights Church, 3219 Nashville Road. The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither, will perform. For a complete tour schedule, to purchase tickets or to receive additional information, visit www.gaither.com.
Jeff and Pam Sneed will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at New Bethel Methodist Church, 3709 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville.
The Inspirations Quartet from Bryson City, N.C., along with The Sneed Family and Jeff and Pam Sneed, will sing at 7 p.m. April 22 at Allen County Scottsville High School. This is a benefit concert for the Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 270-646-0354 or 270-590-6384.