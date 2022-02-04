...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from Thursday will continue to cause the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued by late Friday morning.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 29.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.0 feet on 04/30/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County.
.Heavy rain from Thursday will continue to cause the river to rise.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Drakes Creek near Alvaton.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Trails at Phil Moore Park flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early this morning to a crest of 26.0 feet this morning. It
will then fall below flood stage this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
THIS MORNING...
...ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northwest and
south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evan-gelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-969-8706.