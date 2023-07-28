...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 10 PM EDT /9
PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 1 p.m. Sunday at Cornersville First Baptist Church. The church is in Cornersville, Tennessee, at 2966 Pulaski Hwy.
The Garmons will sing at noon Aug. 5 at Noah’s Village (The Ark) Showcase and at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage located at 1 Ark Encounter in Williamsburg; and at 10 a.m. Aug. 13 at Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee, for homecoming services.
The Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, email truesong777@gmail.com.