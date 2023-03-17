...Gusty Winds Tonight...
A cold front moving through the region tonight into Friday morning
will bring rain showers and breezy conditions. Winds could briefly
gust to 30-40 mph late this evening and overnight. Localized gusts
over 40 mph are not out of the question. These winds from the
south-southwest could make travel more challenging for high
profile vehicles on east-west oriented highways.
MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church will have inside yard sales beginning Friday and Community Friends and Family Day with a fish fry beginning at noon Saturday. All donations and proceeds will go to the cemetery fund for the upkeep of the church’s cemetery. On Sunday, Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. and worship services will be at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Down East Boys from Reidsville, N.C., and National Southern Gospel Recording Artists will sing at 7 p.m. April 14 at Rich Pond Baptist Church. The Garmons and Living Proof from Bowling Green also will perform. The church is located eight miles south of Bowling Green on U.S. 31-W.
The Childress Family will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Berea Christian Church, 2525 Hydro Gotts Road.