Weather Alert

...FROST LIKELY SATURDAY MORNING... ...FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE EARLY NEXT WEEK... FOR FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING, LOW TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S ACROSS MOST AREAS, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF URBAN SECTIONS OF LOUISVILLE. AREAS OF FROST ARE LIKELY AROUND DAYBREAK ON SATURDAY. SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING, FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED WITH LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S IN MANY LOCATIONS. IF TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING FOR A LONG ENOUGH PERIOD, IT COULD RESULT IN THE END OF THE GROWING SEASON. LOWS WILL AGAIN BE NEAR FREEZING MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS WILL BE IMPACTED BY FROST OR FREEZING TEMPERATURES. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OR WARNINGS...