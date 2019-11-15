SPECIAL SERVICES
Little Zion Baptist Church, 421 E. Fifth Ave., is seeking a full-time pastor to serve as spiritual leader of the congregation. If interested in the position, submit a cover letter and resume to Pastoral Search Committee, P.O. Box 947, Bowling Green, KY 42102. The Rev. Bernie Fugate of Bowling Green will be the 11 a.m. guest speaker Sunday.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Sugar Grove United Methodist Church on U.S. 231 in Butler County will have its annual country ham breakfast and Christmas bake sale from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by United Methodist Women. The cost for a full breakfast is $8.
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 874 E. 11th Ave., will have its annual Gospel Explosion at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The theme will be “Leap for Joy.” St. Luke 1:41-44. Frederick Hill is pastor and Minister Estella Hill is first lady.
Richpond First Baptist Church will celebrate the five-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Timothy Glover and first lady Janet Glover on Sunday. The Rev. James H. Glover III will be the 11 a.m. preacher. The Rev. Emmanuel Reid and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will be the 2:30 p.m. guests. Dinner will be served.
Taylor Chapel AME Church will host Saturday Night Live at 6 p.m. Saturday. Xennials, Millenials, iGens and everyone is welcome. There will be prizes, food, fun and fellowship. The Rev. B. Kennedy is pastor.
Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, is a drop off location for Operation Christmas Child. You may drop off shoebox gifts the following days/hours: 2-6 p.m. Monday; 3-5 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday; 3-6 p.m. Thursday; 3-6 p.m. Nov. 22; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 23; 12:30-5 p.m. Nov. 24; and 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 25.
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have its annual community Thanksgiving dinner at 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Dine-in, carry-out or delivery will be available. Call 270-842-4911 for delivery or carry-out. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Taylor Chapel A.M.E Church, 503 Clay St., will host a Harvest Bake Sale after church services Nov. 24.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Green River Grass Gospel from Campbellsville will sing at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Oakland Christian Church, 403 Church St. in Oakland.
The Garmons will sing at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Eastwood Baptist Church at the Karen Peck concert. They will also sing at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at Union Chapel Methodist Church for Thanksgiving services in Allen County. The church is located off Hwy. 2160.
The Joymakers will sing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church. Snacks will be served following the singing.
The Brown Family will sing at 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Rocky Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Bradley Lewis is pastor. They will also sing at 11 a.m. Sunday at Barber Way General Baptist Church. Joe Boyd is pastor.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursdays.
