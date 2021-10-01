SPECIAL SERVICES
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to come and fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at New Lucky Garden in Beaver Dam, just off U.S. 231 at Midtown Plaza. For more information, call 270-969-8706.
– The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.