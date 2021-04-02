SPECIAL SERVICES
New Salem Baptist Church will have an Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.
Broadway United Methodist Church will host Easter at Bowling Green Ballpark (300 E. Eighth Ave.), a celebration of community and hope, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The outdoor event will follow COVID safety precautions, including temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
