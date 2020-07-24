SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. Sunday at Elk Lick Baptist Church in Lewisburg for homecoming. The church is on Green Ridge-Spa Road off Ky. 106.
