SPECIAL SERVICES
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Bowling Green now has Smiths Grove outreach worship services. They will meet at 5 p.m. Saturdays at First Christian Church of Smiths Grove at Fifth and College streets. The church has been serving the Bowling Green community for years at its location at 553 Ashmoor Ave. For more information, call Pastor Andy Toopes at 270-843-9595 or Pastor Mark Press at 270-904-0884.
Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church in Adairville will be observing their senior citizen’s day Sunday. The 9:30 a.m. guest will be Rev. Michael Osborne and St. John Baptist Church of Clarksville, Tenn. The Rev. Lee Fishback is pastor.
Circle 3 of the UDA Missionary will host a Black History Program at 3 p.m. Saturday at Woodburn First Baptist Church. The speaker will be Sis. Michelle Wright, first lady of First Baptist in Scottsville. Rev. J.L. Williams is pastor.
Gloryland Gospel Church, 1761 Bowling Green Road in Scottsville, will have revival Tuesday through March 15. Weeknight services are at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning services are at 11 a.m. Evangelists will be Bro. Roger Kindlow on Tuesday and Thursday and Bro. Alva Robinson on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. Chris Calvert is pastor.
Taylor Chapel Church, 503 Clay St., will have a fish fry at 11 a.m. Saturday. Plates, fish sandwiches and desserts will be served. The Rev. B. Kennedy is pastor.
New Hope Church, 5710 Old Scottsville Road, will have revival at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 15 and at 7 p.m. March 16-18. Bro. Fred Wynn will be the evangelist. David Hughes is pastor.
Franklin Right to Life will sponsor the movie, “Unplanned,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Life Point Church, 840 Witt Road in Franklin.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Dixie Melody Boys will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at New Harmony General Baptist Church in Lewisburg.
A benefit singing will be March 14 at Faith Tabernacle Church, 744 Pearl St. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be available for a donation. Groups singing at 5 p.m. will be The Brown Family, Battle Cry and The Sextons. Donations will go to medical expenses of Lynn Manning, who is unable to work due to stage 4 colon cancer. For more information, call Pastor Thomas Wright at 270-938-5836.
A benefit concert and silent auction will be March 14 at Plum Springs Baptist Church, 2080 Plum Springs Road. Food will be served at 3 p.m. Groups singing will be The Joymakers, The Hendrick family, Jimmy Martin, Lila Finley and others. Donations will benefit Bro. Jarvis Smith. For more information, call Allan at 270-799-1018; Steve at 270-535-3282; or Tony at 270-392-1618.
The Childress Family will be in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at Berea Christian Church on Hwy. 1297.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
