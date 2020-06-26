SPECIAL SERVICES
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., will have in-person church services Sunday. Worship will be at 10:15 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. All CDC guidelines will be observed. Temperature testing, social distancing and masks are required. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The gospel singing scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church, 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown, has been postponed.
The Mark Trammell Quartet and The Whisnants will sing at 6 p.m. July 18 at Rich Pond Baptist Church. The Garmons will open the evening at 5:30 p.m. The church is eight miles south of Bowling Green on U.S. 31-W.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.