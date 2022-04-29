Calvary Baptist Church, 3011 Elrod Road, will have a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All donations will support the MissionFuge team this summer. For more information, call 842-5554.
Oakland Mount Zion Baptist Church will have Ladies Day at 10 a.m. Sunday. Minister Joyce Shields from Mount Mariah Baptist Church in Paducah will be guest speaker. The Rev. Donald Valentine is pastor.
First General Baptist Church, 311 W. 10th St., will have its 87th homecoming at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. David Brown family will sing. Bro. David will bring the message. Lunch will be served after the service. Bro. Randall Hendrick is pastor.
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church at Drake will celebrate its homecoming, “A Tradition of 120 Years,” on Sunday. This is a special year for the church located on Ky. 622 in Warren County. The church was established in that location in 1902 and remains there today. Services will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature the Rev. Willa Fae Williams of Louisville as guest speaker. Lunch will be provided after the service. The Childress Family will sing at 1 p.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all events. Additional information can be found at facebook.com/ whiteschapelunitedmethodist.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 6 p.m. May 4 at Woodburn Baptist Church.
State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., is looking for a part-time piano player. Applicants should have the ability to play or grow with a traditional church music style, as well as other styles; have experience in church music, sight reading and accompanying; work with director of music to enhance the worship experience in all aspects of leadership in services and rehearsals; and be available for special services at the church. Organ experience is a plus but not required. Weekly pay. If interested, contact Deacon Reggie Jackson at church.deacon.ssbc@gmail.com or State Street Baptist Church secretary at church.secretary.ssbc@gmail.com.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship Gospel Music Jubilee will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at McHenry Baptist Church in Ohio County.