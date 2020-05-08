Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD DAMAGING FREEZE LIKELY SATURDAY MORNING... .RECORD COLD TEMPERATURES ON SATURDAY MORNING WILL RESULT IN A HARD FREEZE FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND SOUTHERN INDIANA. THE COLDEST TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED EAST OF INTERSTATE 65, BUT FREEZING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY THROUGHOUT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A FREEZE WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ SATURDAY. THE FREEZE WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * TEMPERATURE...LOWS SATURDAY MORNING GENERALLY WILL FALL TO AROUND FREEZING, WITH MORE SHELTERED LOCATIONS POSSIBLY GETTING INTO THE UPPER 20S. * IMPACTS...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY MORNING COULD HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON AGRICULTURAL AND HORTICULTURAL INTERESTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&