SPECIAL SERVICES
Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton St., has suspended Sunday morning services and all weekly activities until further notice. A modified Sunday service will be streamed at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. Carl E. Whitfield is pastor.
Morgantown Church of Christ is presenting Bible lessons at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live on the church’s Facebook page.
State Street Baptist Church is seeking a lead pastor. Candidates should contact the office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Thursday or Friday to get requirements. The deadline to submit is May 4 to Pulpit Search Committee, State Street Baptist Church, 340 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. For more information, call 270-843-8016, visit statestreetbaptistchurch.org or email statestreetbc@insightbb.com.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its three-year chronological study through the Bible. The church is at 1740 Cave Mill Road and is currently meeting at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church facility. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
– Editor’s note: The deadline for church news is at noon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.