SPECIAL SERVICES
Lively Stone Church South will worship at 174 St. Charles Ave. off Russellville Road. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. Worship will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday Bible study will be at 7 p.m. Friday worship will be at 7 p.m. Yvonne Bell is pastor.
Victory Baptist Church is enrolling for its chronological study through the Bible. For more information, call Pastor Scott Kennedy at 270-734-1768.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church at 9578 Caneyville Road in Morgantown will have worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. Those who would like to get messages or services for the church can watch Facebook live broadcasts of Sunday morning worship services; come to drive-in services and listen to 89.1 on their FM radio setting in the parking lot; attend in-person services while fulfilling the mandated safety and health rules; and get printed sermon manuscripts sent to them.
Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, 240 Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, will continue its revival Friday through Sunday, with services at 7 p.m. Bro. Doug Haley will assist the pastor, Elder Doug Skinner.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 10 a.m. June 27 at Rough Creek Church in Scottsville for homecoming services.
The Sneed Family from Glasgow will sing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Fairview Ave. Billy Moran is pastor.
