MiracleKids, a Christ-centered alternative after-school program, will be at 800 Beauty Ave. For more information, email info@miraclekidsky.com.
Cecelia Memorial Presbyterian Church, 716 College St., will have its annual community giveaway free yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. Items include men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items, electronics and wall hangings.
Chapel Union Missionary Baptist Church will have revival April 13-15, beginning at 6 p.m. nightly. Bro. Brian Jones will preach. Refreshments will be provided after the service on April 15. The church is located on Hwy. 79, Caneyville Road at Welch’s Creek between Caneyville and Morgantown.
Taylor Chapel AME Church will have The Seven Last Words at 6 p.m. April 7, sponsored by the missionary and the lay organizations. For more information, contact Sister Maxine Hardin. The Rev. Philip Johnson is pastor.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Down East Boys from Reidsville, N.C., and National Southern Gospel Recording Artists will sing at 7 p.m. April 14 at Rich Pond Baptist Church. The Garmons and Living Proof from Bowling Green also will perform. The church is eight miles south of Bowling Green on U.S. 31-W.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. April 8 at New Lucky Garden at Midtown in Beaver Dam. For more information, e-mail truesong777@gmail.com.