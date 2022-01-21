...The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued by midday Friday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream reservoir releases.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From Friday evening to Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river could rise just above flood stage late
tomorrow evening. Monitor latest forecasts for a possible
upgrade to a River Flood Warning.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.
SPECIAL MUSIC
The Garmons will sing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Cave Springs Baptist Church on Cave Springs Road northeast of Auburn.
Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-969-8706.