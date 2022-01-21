SPECIAL SERVICES

Clearfork Baptist Church, 303 Clearfork Church Spur Road in Rockfield, will have Taco Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. Tacos, chips and salsa will be served for anyone who needs a meal or who wants to fellowship.

SPECIAL MUSIC

The Garmons will sing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Cave Springs Baptist Church on Cave Springs Road northeast of Auburn.

Kentucky Evangelistic Gospel Music Fellowship gathering will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at Burger King in Beaver Dam. For more information, call 270-969-8706.

