Former Bowling Green High School and Campbellsville University basketball standout Darius Clement has been hired as sports sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

He will be responsible for leading the bureau’s local, regional and national efforts to bring sporting events and tournaments to Bowling Green and Warren County.

Clement will promote Bowling Green as a sports tourism destination for various youth and adult sporting events.

Clement attended Campbellsville University on a basketball scholarship and is a two-time graduate from the university. He coached at Campbellsville for the past seven years, one year as a graduate assistant coach and six years as an assistant coach.

