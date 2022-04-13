...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...11 AM EDT this morning to 2 AM EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are
expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult...
especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&
Former Bowling Green High School and Campbellsville University basketball standout Darius Clement has been hired as sports sales director for the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
He will be responsible for leading the bureau’s local, regional and national efforts to bring sporting events and tournaments to Bowling Green and Warren County.
Clement will promote Bowling Green as a sports tourism destination for various youth and adult sporting events.
Clement attended Campbellsville University on a basketball scholarship and is a two-time graduate from the university. He coached at Campbellsville for the past seven years, one year as a graduate assistant coach and six years as an assistant coach.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.