Widespread rain showers will join a passing cold front Thursday morning. We should dry out Thursday afternoon and evening, as stout northwest winds send temperatures tanking through the 40s and eventually 30s. High pressure will bring a sunny, cold feel to our Friday, with a warming trend following through the weekend. Things get very interesting early next week. For more in-depth forecast details, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: 52˚/ 33˚ Showers Likely
Friday: 41˚/ 25˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: 51˚/ 23˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: 60˚/ 31˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 48˚/ 30˚ Scattered Rain/Snow Showers
