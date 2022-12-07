Patrick Coleman and David Daughdrill have been appointed to new leadership roles at Bowling Green-based business conglomerate Houchens Industries.
Coleman is now vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Houchens. He will be responsible for managing the financial activities of the company, including tracking and analyzing cash flows, reviewing and developing investment strategies, managing the company’s banking relationships and preparing financial forecasts.
Coleman joined Houchens in 2011 as controller of a Houchens wholly owned subsidiary. His role quickly transitioned to that of providing financial support and analysis to the Houchens management team as well as assuming responsibility for the Houchens employee stock ownership program.
Daughdrill is now vice president and chief financial officer of Houchens Food Group Inc. He will manage the financial activities of Houchens Food Group, a role that includes developing plans to increase company profits, managing working capital and analyzing merger and acquisition opportunities.
Daughdrill joined Houchens as CFO at Southern Recycling Inc. and transferred to Houchens Food Group as vice president of finance in 2021.
