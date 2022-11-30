...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Butler,
Grayson, northwestern Warren, southwestern Breckinridge, Ohio and
northwestern Edmonson Counties through 200 AM CST...
At 1254 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Whitesville to near
Hopkinsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Grayson,
northwestern Warren, Logan, northwestern Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and
southwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following
locations... Steff, Mining City, Ralph, Leetown, Rockland, Do Stop,
Neafus, Gilstrap, Sunfish and Duff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Patrick Coleman, chief financial officer for Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries Inc., has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, which represents a cross section of key business and industry leaders from across Kentucky.
Coleman, promoted to his current role in October, has more than 10 years of experience at Houchens-owned companies.
Along with his financial experience, Coleman has served on numerous charitable, professional and civic boards across Kentucky. In addition to the Kentucky Chamber, he is currently a board member of Employee-Owned S Corporations of America and the Kentucky Retail Federation.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.