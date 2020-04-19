Editor’s note: Bowling Green historian Ray Buckberry provided the following account of a previous national health epidemic with a local connection.
The Speckled Monster was the term our colonists used for smallpox, and fear of the scourge was never far from their minds. It struck Boston in January 1764, and many fled the town to reside in the country until the epidemic ran its course.
All dwellings of infected people were immediately to be “smoked and cleaned” to prevent the spread of the disease. Any infected family was to alert the local politicians and then “hang out on a pole a least six feet in length, a red cloth not under one yard long, and half a yard wide, from the most public part of the infected house as a quarantine warning.” Failure to comply resulted in a large fine, and if the offender failed to pay, they were subject to a brutal whipping of up to 30 stripes. There was a whipping post located in our public square here in Bowling Green, but that, of course, was many years later.
The average recovery period was six to eight weeks and, when a patient healed, they received a certificate from their doctor “setting forth that such person is so cleaned and freed from such infection, as not to endanger others.”
For those who did not survive, their body was “to immediately be placed in a tarred sheet and coffin.”
There were only specific hours when a burial could be conducted, and a man was to travel ahead of the coffin to announce to people on the street that a smallpox corpse was being carried to the graveyard.
Inoculation against smallpox had been debated for decades and was still very controversial. Some doctors remained and treated the citizens still in residence. About 5,000 people received inoculations and it is said that, of those so inoculated, less than 1 percent died from the disease.
It was late August before the announcement was made “the town is now clear of that distemper, and the intercourse between town and country restored.”
The Selectmen of Boston took notice of the doctors’ efforts and in May that political group “voted unanimously, that the thanks of the town be and are hereby given those gentlemen physicians, who in this season of difficulty and distress, have generously inoculated and carried through (to the) considerable number of the inhabitants.”
Among those doctors was 23-year-old Dr. Joseph Warren of Roxbury, Mass., two miles south of Boston. After entering Harvard at age 15, Dr. Warren was just beginning his medical practice in Boston when the epidemic struck. One historian later wrote that “in the year 1764, when the smallpox spread through Boston and vast numbers were inoculated, he (Warren) was among the physicians who were most eminent in the profession.”
We are more familiar with Dr. Warren, for whom our county was named, as a founding martyr and patriot hero who was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775.
