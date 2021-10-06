Commonwealth Engineers Inc., a leader in the water resource industry throughout Indiana for more than 45 years, is expanding into Kentucky with a location in Bowling Green.
Commonwealth Engineers has opened a regional office at 922 State St. in Bowling Green, led by Vice President and Senior Project Manager Toby Church.
The company said its team of engineers, scientists, regulators and designers specialize in solving matters related to wastewater, potable water, stormwater, sustainable infrastructure, dams, levees, waterways and energy savings.
“Our niche expertise in water resource engineering has afforded us the opportunity to partner with other engineering consulting firms across the Midwest,” Commonwealth Engineers President Al Stong said. “It became apparent there is a much greater need in the water resource industry throughout the Midwest region.”