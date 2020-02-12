Community Action of Southern Kentucky's community services office is accepting applications for a $1,000 Community Services Block Grant scholarship.
The CSBG scholarship helps provide training or retraining needed for entry into the Warren County job market. The scholarship is open to income-eligible individuals wanting to return to school or continue their education.
Scholarship benefits can be applied to fees, tuition or textbooks at a college or university, a technical school or a trade or professional program.
Applicants must live in Warren County, have a high school diploma or equivalent and show proof of household income within federal poverty guidelines.
Applications are due by March 20.
– For more information, call CASK at 270-782-4437.
