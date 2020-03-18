Community Action of Southern Kentucky is seeking people who are interested in representing the low-income populations in Warren County as a volunteer member of the agency’s board of directors.
Interested people can contact Leslie Talley at 270-782-3162 or by email (ltalley@casoky.org) and request an application for candidacy to be completed and returned no later than April 3.
All approved candidates will be placed on a ballot and chosen by low-income citizens through an open public election to be held during the week of April 27. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and live in the county they are chosen to represent. Former or current recipients of public assistance, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Agency employees are not eligible to apply.
