The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has again named Bowling Green-based Connected Nation one of its Best Places to Work. This is the 10th time the Kentucky-based national nonprofit has been given the distinction in its 20 years of existence.
"Our focus as a nonprofit is rooted in digital equity and inclusion for all people," said Tom Ferree, Connected Nation's chairman and CEO, in a news release. "As we work to serve individuals and families in communities across the country, we also strive to be an example of a company that supports and empowers its employees."
Connected Nation was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Kentucky in the small-sized employer category (those employing 15-149 people). A total of 40 companies were selected in the category.
This is the 17th year for the competition. Winners are chosen from across the state in small, medium and large categories. Selection is based on an assessment of each company’s policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
The rankings in each category will be announced during an awards event on June 17. Last year, Connected Nation was fifth in the small company category.
