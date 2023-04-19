...Increasing Fire Danger Today...
Warm temperatures and afternoon humidities between 25 and 30
percent will be favorable for fire spread as winds gust to near 20
mph.
Any fires that start could spread rapidly. Consider postponing
outdoor burning until conditions improve.
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THURSDAY...
.Dry and warm conditions are expected across the region on
Thursday and afternoon relative humidity values are forecast to
drop into the upper teens to the lower 20 percent range. In
addition to the low humidity values, gusty southwest winds of
15-25 mph are expected which will lead to a elevated fire danger
across the area Thursday afternoon.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR LOW AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AND
GUSTY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WIND...From the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20
percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
The communications team at Connected Nation in Bowling Green was named as a national finalist for Team of the Year (In-House) in PR Daily’s Social Media & Digital Awards.
CN’s communications department is among three national finalists for Team of the Year (In-House) in the Grand Prize category. The winner will be announced during a luncheon at New York City’s Yale Club on June 14.
Communications Director Jessica Denson leads the team, which includes Lily McCoy, communications social media specialist; Ashley Pino, marketing communications specialist; and Grant Ahlbrand, marketing and communications intern.
The team is supported by two contract copy editors, Amy Higgs of Write is Might and freelancer Linda Crossman, and two graphic designers, Carrie Foster of Good Girl Graphics and Scott Smith of Solo Creative.