...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Logan, Butler,
Grayson, northwestern Warren, southwestern Breckinridge, Ohio and
northwestern Edmonson Counties through 200 AM CST...
At 1254 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Whitesville to near
Hopkinsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...Winds between 40 to 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Grayson,
northwestern Warren, Logan, northwestern Edmonson, Butler, Ohio and
southwestern Breckinridge Counties, including the following
locations... Steff, Mining City, Ralph, Leetown, Rockland, Do Stop,
Neafus, Gilstrap, Sunfish and Duff.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bowling Green-based nonprofit organization Connected Nation won top honors this month in PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards for best virtual event. The national nonprofit was recognized for producing a three-city, live event titled “20 years of connecting the nation: a national conversation on the Digital Divide” that aired across the country on Nov. 17, 2021.
“Our goal was to bring together thought leaders, industry insiders and those directly impacted by the Digital Divide to examine the issue from all angles,” said Tom Ferree, Connected Nation’s chairman and CEO.
The event featured panel discussions in three locations: RFD-TV studios located in Washington D.C.; Fort Bend Independent School District located just outside Houston; and NBC’s KGW8-TV located in Portland, Ore., which were fed and broadcast from a fourth location at Hatfield Media in Louisville.
The national nonprofit celebrated 20 years of service in 2021. Its mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband internet.
