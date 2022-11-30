Bowling Green-based nonprofit organization Connected Nation won top honors this month in PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards for best virtual event. The national nonprofit was recognized for producing a three-city, live event titled “20 years of connecting the nation: a national conversation on the Digital Divide” that aired across the country on Nov. 17, 2021.

