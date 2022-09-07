Jessica Denson, communications director for Bowling Green-based national nonprofit Connected Nation, has been named a finalist in the 2022 Platinum Awards, the PR News publication announced. Denson is being honored in the category of PR Professional of the Year: In-House.
Connected Nation's Denson finalist for national award
By the Daily News
-
-
