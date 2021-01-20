Consolidated Paper Group of Bowling Green has acquired Supply Solutions of Paducah.
Consolidated Paper now has four business locations, adding to its Bowling Green, Owensboro and Nashville locations.
Acquiring Supply Solutions will allow Consolidated Paper Group to operate in and provide service to clientele in Missouri and Illinois while expanding the company’s inventory, services and equipment.
Consolidated Paper Group has been providing janitorial supplies and paper to schools, industrial manufacturing plants, office buildings and governmental agencies for nearly 60 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.