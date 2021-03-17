Continental Machinery Movers of Kentucky, a Bowling Green company, is donating excess wood to the Warren County Area Technology Center for hands-on student learning in its carpentry program.
“Our plant dismantling and hauling projects often leave us with extra wood material that would otherwise go to waste. We are thrilled to be able to donate that extra material and see it put to good use,” said Jerry Cantrell, president of Continental.
Continental specializes in installing new and used machinery and equipment, material handling lines, plant dismantling and relocation, specialized hauling and industrial rigging.
Chris Riggs, principal of the Warren County ATC, said the school located in the Kentucky Transpark plans to use the donated wood to create additional opportunities for students.
High school juniors and seniors from the Bowling Green, Warren County and Edmonson County school systems take courses at the Warren County ATC, studying carpentry, industrial maintenance, machine tool, welding, automotive, health science and information technology.
