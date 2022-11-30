The Cookie Bible, by Rose Levy Beranbaum. Photography by Matthew Septimus. New York: Harvest, 2022. 448 pages, $35.00 (hardcover).
Rose Levy Beranbaum is the award-winning author of 13 cookbooks, including The Cake Bible and The Baking Bible. She won a James Beard Foundation Award for her book Christmas Cookies. She has also created a popular blog, realbakingwithrose.com.
In her Introduction, the author states: “Baking is the best all-encompassing lesson for children. It teaches so many important things: precision, patience, timing, sensory perception, science, art, mathematics. And of all baking, cookies are the most child-friendly and forgiving.”
She goes on to explain that for The Cookie Bible she has revisited and updated all of her favorite cookie recipes to reflect changes in ingredients and equipment as well as new techniques and along the way she created many new cookies. She also includes metric as well as standard measures in baking.
The book opens with Golden Rules for Baking the Best Cookies. In this section the author has recommendations on before You Begin, Weighing and Measuring, Baking, Cooling, Storing Cookie Dough and Cookies, Baking Gems, the Three Basic Methods for Mixing Most Cookie Doughs and she also considers the impact of high altitude and mixing speeds.
She then discusses equipment and ingredients in detail. She explains that cookies in each batch should be the same shape and thickness so that they will bake evenly and that cookies should be baked only one sheet at a time.
Cookie recipes are organized throughout the book in sections: Rolled by Hand, Dropped or Piped, Shaped by Hand, Rolled and Cut, Holiday Cookies, Bar and Cake Cookies, Meringues and Candies, and Extra Specials. Numerous color photographs illustrate many if not most recipes and they are absolutely mouth-watering.
In the Rolled by Hand section, Beranbaum describes making Caramel Surprise Snickerdoodles after being charmed by the “unexpected flow of extraordinary bourbon caramel inside the cookies” when she tasted them at the Gramercy Tavern in New York City. She found it very challenging to recreate them at home, but eventually succeeded and was very pleased with the result.
The author also includes here her recipe for Lemon Lumpies, which features candied lemon peel and white chocolate. In this recipe she suggests some variations, such as replacing lemon peel with candied ginger or orange peel or even replacing both lemon peel and white chocolate with peanut butter chips or chopped nuts.
In the Dropped or Piped section the author includes Mom’s Coconut Snowball Kisses, which are very special to her because this was the only cookie her mother ever made. She recommends using freshly grated coconut, but says that with packaged coconut the cookies are still lovely. She also points out that these cookies are excellent for anyone who does not eat flour or eggs.
Recipes in the Shaped by Hand section include such gems as Mrs. Swallows’ Perfect Lemon Cookies, Apricot Walnut Rugelach and Palm Beach Pecan Biscotti. The author says that the lemon cookies “have a sweet, meringue-like crunch, but the sweetness of the sugar is tempered by the lemon in the dough and a gilding of tart lemon curd filling. She comments that in the rugelach she uses her favorite cream cheese-butter dough and loves especially “the sweet tang of the apricot preserves and golden raisin filling, and the crunch of walnuts against the buttery crust.”
In the Holiday Cookies section I found what I think is the prettiest cookie in the whole book, Christmas Wreaths. Beranbaum discovered this old-time recipe over forty-five years ago when she was working in the test kitchen of Ladies’ Home Journal. She says that these wreaths are “fun, magical, and easy for children to help make – and also delicious to eat.”
The most requested of all of her holiday recipes is that for bourbon balls, for which she recommends using homemade chocolate wafers. In the Bar and Cake Cookies section I found the recipe for Brownie Doughnuts, which the author says “are moist, fudgy, and elevated to extra deliciousness by a puddle of ganache in their centers.”
After the recipes sections that make up most of The Cookie Bible, Berenbaum includes an Appendix, which groups some of the recipes by such criteria as flourless and eggless, using only egg whites, using only egg yolks, flourless, or eggless and then an Index.
I recommend The Cookie Bible highly as a holiday gift for the baker in your family. There is such a variety of yummy recipes that baking some will inevitably be a hit with virtually any family. The author’s interest in getting children involved at an early age is also an excellent recommendation.
– Reviewed by Richard Weigel, WKU History Department.