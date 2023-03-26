Cornerstone Caregiving: Compassionate Support for Your Loved Ones

Aging in place doesn’t have to be difficult. The senior care specialists at Cornerstone Caregiving can help make it easier for seniors to be comfortable staying in their own homes.
With more than 20 years of experience in the caregiving field, Laura Faine, director of operations, and her local staff are there 24/7 for your loved ones when they need help.
A national company with more than 70 locations, Cornerstone began offering quality senior care service in Bowling Green and the surrounding areas in November of 2022. Whether your loved one needs assistance with bathing and dressing, incontinence issues, medication reminders, meals and nutrition, medical appointments, or bedside care, the Cornerstone caregivers offer compassionate support while maintaining the dignity and self-worth of each client.
Cornerstone hires only the best caregivers and takes time to pair caregivers with clients for optimal results. The caregivers are trained and are experienced in helping seniors with memory conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. They also provide hospital stay recovery assistance and work with the veteran population to educate them about available VA benefits.
Regardless of your loved ones’ needs, Cornerstone help is just a phone call away.