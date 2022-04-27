...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...South-Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EDT /3 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely areas to see frost
formation will be in sheltered valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Alexus Miller Cornwell has been named financial center manager for FirstBank’s Scottsville branch.
Miller Cornwell joins FirstBank with six years of experience in banking and branch management. She is a graduate of Allen County-Scottsville High School and attended Western Kentucky University. She holds an American Bankers Association certificate of completion in law and banking.
“FirstBank is known for helping others, inside and outside of the financial center,” Miller Cornwell said in a news release. “I look forward to strengthening my connections here in Scottsville, contributing to this community, and helping our customers build their financial future.”
Nashville-based FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corp., is the third-largest Tennessee-headquartered bank, with 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, and a national mortgage business with offices across the Southeast.
