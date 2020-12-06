COVID-19 has completely transformed the way we live. It has changed the way we think, communicate, work, travel, interact, learn, shop, cook, eat, dress, celebrate and more.
It has also changed the way we approach and receive our health care services.
Behavioral health and developmental service providers have worked hard to keep up with increasing demands, changing needs, safety mandates and state recommendations. They have also had to act quickly to create practical solutions for many of the unforeseen challenges that have occurred in the pandemic.
Karen Garrity, vice president of behavioral health services for LifeSkills, said she is in awe of the efforts put forth by staff members on behalf of clients.
“I am beyond thankful for the countless ways our professionals have worked together to meet the needs of those we serve,” Garrity said. “The dedication, compassion and teamwork exhibited each and every day exceed anything we could ever ask for.”
Brad Schneider, LifeSkills’ vice president of developmental services, agreed. “In addition to daily schedules, there are several LifeSkills programs that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and our staff have continued to show up … often having to work overtime and putting themselves and their families at risk,” Schneider said. “They have managed to consistently offer loving support and kindness to our participants during some extremely challenging times.”
Garrity and Schneider said COVID-19 has negatively impacted staff and clients in many ways.
Some of these include:
• Everyone is struggling to adapt to disrupted routines, reduced opportunities for socialization with friends and family, and isolation at home.
• With a large number of employees working from home, many are experiencing difficulties dealing with the lack of social contact they were accustomed to at their workplace.
• Many clients have pre-existing conditions that place them at a higher risk for COVID-19 and have not been able to attend church in person, go shopping, eat at restaurants, etc. This has been cause for concern because people with disabilities already experience higher rates of loneliness, which contributes to health problems and lower life expectancy.
• Many clients who had been working in the community lost their jobs in the pandemic. Those looking for jobs are having a hard time finding them right now.
• Clients who live with adult foster care providers now have limited ability to leave the home, placing additional stress on providers who provide care 24/7.
• Unfortunately, several staff members have contracted COVID-19, causing serious illness. Sadly, one client who lived in a nursing facility died from the virus.
On the other hand, Schneider and Garrity described some of the positive outcomes this pandemic has brought:
• Most employees have adapted well to working from home, using technology for meetings and services with little to no impact on productivity. In fact, in many cases, productivity is actually up, with people reporting a better work-life balance.
• Better use of virtual meeting applications has led to unexpected efficiencies (reduced travel, more immediate and easily accessed services) and improvements in communications among teams.
• As with any crisis, this situation has “brought out the very best” in many people. There are countless examples of people showing great initiative, care and compassion to help and support both clients and co-workers. Teamwork has also improved in many areas.
• Direct care staff (especially adult foster care providers) have demonstrated remarkable resilience, dedication, love and sacrifice for the individuals they support. They are encouraging people to be healthy and engaged. They are finding creative, COVID-friendly things to do, like visiting outside attractions or touring outdoor artwork exhibits. One provider encouraged the three individuals who live in her home to lose a combined total of 100 pounds through diet and exercise.
• Creative ways to support and celebrate providers have been seen as clients have included virtual zoom parties with singing and prize drawings, drive-by appreciation parades and virtual scavenger hunts.
• Many staff volunteered to teach virtual classes on subjects they have a particular interest or expertise in. Topics like stargazing, exercise and cooking classes have been offered through Zoom.
• Virtual technology allows training to occur when in-person instruction is not an option.
When asked what changes might be here to stay, Garrity and Schneider said some services will continue to be made available via telehealth. They said they were finding many positives to offering virtual services, as well as telecommuting.
The down side is that some people do not have the right technology – an issue that will continue to be addressed.
“Right now clients can simply use their telephone, if they want, or come into our offices and use the telehealth equipment to see their provider remotely,” Garrity said. “We also have iPads that people can use from the parking lot, accessing our WiFi.”
Schneider said one of the biggest surprises has been how clients, as well as staff, are learning to use this new technology.
“Everyone seems to be adapting better and faster than I would have expected,” he said.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky. Her column appears monthly.
