Bowling Green’s Service One Credit Union has announced the promotions of Angela Crabtree and Melanie Hatfield.
Crabtree was promoted to assistant vice president, regional operations manager.
She has been with the credit union for 13 years and brings extensive experience in member service, member solutions and branch operations.
Crabtree served as a teller and head teller at SOCU’s U.S. 31-W By-Pass branch for several years before being promoted to assistant branch manager of the Western Kentucky University location in 2018.
She was promoted to manager of facilities and maintenance and manager of SOCU’s Member Solutions Center.
Hatfield was promoted to assistant vice president of human resources.
She joined SOCU in 2013 and has 11 years of human resources experience and 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.