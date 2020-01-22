Automation and robotics are coming for our jobs, which is a major reason former Kentucky Wesleyan College President Barton Darrell wants all types of education to place more emphasis on critical thinking and lifelong learning.
“Whatever it is you choose to do with your life, know that it can change,” said Darrell, an attorney for Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore who served as president of Kentucky Wesleyan College from 2014-19.
In a recent column Darrell wrote for The Lane Report, a business news publication, he cited a survey from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which found that 58 percent of CEOs plan to eliminate jobs in the coming years because of automation.
Some of the jobs most vulnerable to automation, he said, include lab techs, food preparers, tire repairers, mail clerks and butchers. In 2019, a report from the Brookings Institution seemed to back that up, finding that “routine” physical and cognitive tasks will be the most susceptible to automation.
“Such jobs are deemed to face ‘high risk,’ with over 70 percent of their tasks potentially automatable,” the think tank found.
Its report also found that rural areas are more exposed than metropolitan ones. Additionally, men, young people, less-educated workers and minorities are more likely to carry the burden of this change.
Still, this tectonic shift can be an opportunity, but only if educators of all kinds hone in on building a future workforce full of critical thinkers who’ve learned how to learn, Darrell said.
“We need to accept that as a reality, and not see it as a threat,” he said of the pivot toward automation.
While intelligent machines may usurp many roles traditionally reserved for humans, the Brookings Institution report noted that experts agree there are several broad areas today’s machines struggle to pull off.
Those areas include “abstract manual” activities (perception, manipulation, dexterity and physical adaptability), social intelligence (intuition, teamwork, persuasion, quick thinking, perceptiveness and caregiving) and creative intelligence – like brainstorming ideas, problem-solving and critical thinking.
While automation primarily exists to substitute human labor, historically it’s helped workers transition out of physically demanding and mundane jobs. Machines have helped human workers focus on higher-value tasks or even create new ones.
“The Agricultural and Industrial revolutions of the 18th and 19th centuries ... were periods of immense workplace automation – but the share of the population engaged in work actually rose as new demand engendered new products, services and work,” the report said.
For Darrell, the liberal arts can be a vehicle for teaching critical thinking skills, which he described as “knowing what questions to ask and when to ask them.”
“I believe the welder, the accountant and the laboratory technician have more opportunity ahead if they know more than the area in which they are each an expert,” Darrell wrote in his column. “Just because one is currently performing at an expert level on a production line does not mean that he or she should not also be reading a book on music or philosophy. Just because one is currently working as a lawyer on a large real estate transaction does not mean he or she shouldn’t also be studying a great work of art or reading one of O. Henry’s short stories.”
