Crossroads Express, Slim Chickens open

Houchens Industries will open its newest convenience store Wednesday, and it will include its newest brand of restaurant.
The Crossroads Express convenience store at 1851 Scottsville Road will open with a Slim Chickens restaurant as its main drawing card.
The Slim Chickens restaurant will be the first in Bowling Green for the Arkansas-based fast-casual chain that specializes in chicken tenders and wings.
Russell Barton, fuel department director for Houchens, said the employee-owned company plans to open at least one more Slim Chickens in Bowling Green.
The Crossroads Express will include a Shell gas station that will have two electric vehicle charging stations. It will be among the first EV charging stations for Shell, which has announced plans to develop 500,000 electric vehicle charging locations by 2025.
The Slim Chickens restaurant portion of the store will feature a front porch that seats 40 people and a dining room that seats about 40 more, along with a drive-thru window.
Started in 2003, Slim Chickens has grown to more than 100 locations across 19 states. It has Kentucky locations in Ashland, Pikeville and Somerset.
